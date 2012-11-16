UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 16 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday that sales across the multi-brand automotive group rose 14.6 percent in October to 788,700 vehicles, the second-biggest monthly gain in eight months.
Ten-month deliveries of cars and sport-utility vehicles increased 10.2 percent to 7.5 million, powered by double-digit gains in China, the United States and Eastern Europe, VW said. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources