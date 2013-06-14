UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, June 14 German automaker Volkswagen said on Friday that group sales rose 6.9 percent in May to 816,500 vehicles, spurred by demand in China and the United States.
Five-month deliveries of brands including luxury division Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda gained 5.9 percent to 3.87 million, the Wolfsburg-based company said.
Sales declined in most regions such as Europe, Russia and South America, while double-digit gains in China and the United States, the world's two largest car markets, helped the multi-brand group to secure the 5.9 percent year-to-date gain.
"Developments on markets worldwide remain uneven and are characterized by continuing economic uncertainty, above all in Western Europe," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources