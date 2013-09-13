UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, Sept 13 Sales of Germany's Volkswagen group were almost flat in August as Europe's largest automaker conceded "difficult conditions" in shrinking core markets.
Deliveries edged up 0.1 percent last month to 720,400 cars, while eight-month sales were up 4.5 percent to 6.17 million, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.
The 0.1 percent gain is the weakest sales month so far this year for the German giant which also includes luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche.
Group deliveries in Europe fell 3.3 percent in the first eight months to 2.39 million autos, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources