UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Dec 10 Germany's Volkswagen increased sales at its core passenger-car brand by 3.4 percent in November to 522,100 autos, powered by demand for the seventh-generation Golf hatchback, the company's best-selling model.
Eleven-month deliveries rose by the same margin to 5.40 million vehicles, Wolfsburg-based VW said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the pending introduction of the new Golf in China and the United States may add "further momentum" to sales.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources