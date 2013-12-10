BERLIN Dec 10 Germany's Volkswagen increased sales at its core passenger-car brand by 3.4 percent in November to 522,100 autos, powered by demand for the seventh-generation Golf hatchback, the company's best-selling model.

Eleven-month deliveries rose by the same margin to 5.40 million vehicles, Wolfsburg-based VW said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the pending introduction of the new Golf in China and the United States may add "further momentum" to sales.

