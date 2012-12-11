BERLIN Dec 11 Germany's Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its namesake brand rose 11.5 percent to 504,800 vehicles in November, extending the gain in eleven-month deliveries to 11.2 percent or 5.22 million autos.

"We anticipate a new delivery record for the full year, but also expect next year to be challenging," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)