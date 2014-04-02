UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 2 Volkswagen agreed with Swedish labour unions to grant full job security to workers at truckmaker Scania, which the German automotive group is seeking to acquire.
VW plans to buy out minority shareholders of Scania for 6.7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to jump-start a stalled eight-year effort to forge Europe's biggest truckmaker.
VW, together with truckmaker MAN SE, already owns 62.6 percent of Scania's equity and 89.2 percent of the votes. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources