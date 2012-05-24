WOLFSBURG, Germany May 24 The management of
Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, is growing
increasingly critical of the loss-making Spanish division Seat,
works council chief Bernd Osterloh said.
Seat, whose first-quarter operating loss more than doubled
to 29 million euros ($36.49 million), has been battered by
plunging sales in its Spanish home market and needs to revive
its brand image, Osterloh told reporters on Thursday's at VW's
Wolfsburg-based headquarters.
Yet, VW has no plans to abandon the brand and expects
forthcoming models at Seat to benefit from new production
processes, Osterloh said.
