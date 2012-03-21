UPDATE 4-Sky TV considers options after NZ rejects Vodafone NZ deal
* Regulatory decision allows Sky to re-apply - industry experts
PRAGUE, March 21 Czech carmaker Skoda, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen, will pay its parent a dividend of around 7.1 billion Czech crowns ($384.07 million) from its 2011 profit, Skoda's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"The dividend is to be decided by shareholders... but it will be roughly 7.1 billion Czech crowns," Skoda CFO Winfried Kraus told a news conference.
Skoda recorded a 652 million euro ($861.98 million) profit in 2011, an 87 percent increase over a year earlier. The company paid a dividend of around 190 million euros ($251.19 million) on its 2010 profits. ($1 = 18.4864 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Michael Winfrey)
* Regulatory decision allows Sky to re-apply - industry experts
BAGHDAD, Feb 23 U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.