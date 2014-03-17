UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 17 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, will pay out more than 50 percent of its 2013 after-tax profit in dividends, amounting to more than 200 million euros, a board member said on Monday.
Skoda earlier reported a 25.5 percent decline in 2013 profit to 455 million euros.
"Skoda will pay out more than 200 million euros in dividends, that means more than 50 percent of after-tax profit," Skoda board member Winfried Krause told a news conference. (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources