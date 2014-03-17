MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 17 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, will pay out more than 50 percent of its 2013 after-tax profit in dividends, amounting to more than 200 million euros, a board member said on Monday.

Skoda earlier reported a 25.5 percent decline in 2013 profit to 455 million euros.

"Skoda will pay out more than 200 million euros in dividends, that means more than 50 percent of after-tax profit," Skoda board member Winfried Krause told a news conference. (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn)