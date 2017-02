PRAGUE, Sept 29 Czech carmkaker Skoda Auto plans to cut engine production for the rest of the year for parent company Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) due to slower demand in South America, Skoda's union chief was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"A request to cut 21 shifts in the remainder of the year just landed on my desk," said Jaroslav Povsik, according to weekly union magazine, Skodovacky Odborar.

Povsik added that the cuts involved the production of three-cylinder engines. (Reporting by Robert Mueller)