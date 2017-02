PRAGUE Oct 13 German automaker Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Czech unit Skoda Auto said on Thursday nine-month sales rose 16.8 percent to 664,800 vehicles, and it expected record sales above 800,000 this year.

The largest Czech exporter recorded growth in most markets in September, especially in emerging markets like China, India and Russia.

Skoda's 2010 net profit tripled after record sales of 762,600 units. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)