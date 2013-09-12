PRAGUE, Sept 12 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen, reported a 5.5 percent drop in car sales in the first eight months of 2013.

The country's biggest exporter said it had sold 598,400 cars by the end of August, but that it remained optimistic on full-year sales because it saw strong reaction to its new models.

The company said at the end of the first half it expected growth in full-year sales compared with 2012. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)