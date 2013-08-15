PRAGUE Aug 15 The Czech Republic's largest exporter Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, saw car sales fall 4 percent to 69,700 units in July, it said on Thursday.

Deliveries for the January-July period were down 5.5 percent at 565,600 vehicles.

Skoda said it boosted sales in July in Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Denmark, Finland and Italy. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)