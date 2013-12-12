UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Dec 12 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto shipped 82,000 cars in November, a 5.3 percent rise from the same month a year ago, boosted by a jump in sales for its update Octavia model, the carmaker said on Thursday.
Car shipments reached 850,700 vehicles in the January-November period, down 2.6 percent year-on-year after a 3.3 percent drop in the first 10 months of the year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources