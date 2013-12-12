PRAGUE Dec 12 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto shipped 82,000 cars in November, a 5.3 percent rise from the same month a year ago, boosted by a jump in sales for its update Octavia model, the carmaker said on Thursday.

Car shipments reached 850,700 vehicles in the January-November period, down 2.6 percent year-on-year after a 3.3 percent drop in the first 10 months of the year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)