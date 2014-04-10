UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, April 10 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto sold a record 247,200 cars in the first quarter, a rise of 12.1 percent from a year ago led by demand for its new Octavia model, Skoda said on Thursday.
Sales in March alone were up 14.6 percent to 96,100 deliveries, the best result ever for that month. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources