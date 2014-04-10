PRAGUE, April 10 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto sold a record 247,200 cars in the first quarter, a rise of 12.1 percent from a year ago led by demand for its new Octavia model, Skoda said on Thursday.

Sales in March alone were up 14.6 percent to 96,100 deliveries, the best result ever for that month. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)