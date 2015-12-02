PRAGUE Dec 2 Czech car maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, will reduce output at the end of the year by cutting work shifts and not holding Saturday shifts as in previous years, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The newspaper said the measures were a response to slowing markets in Europe and that the shift reduction would involve cancelling more than three shifts on the Fabia and Rapid model production lines in November.

It did not say what impact the reductions would have on full-year output.

A spokeswoman told the newspaper negotiations were under way and that the company would not comment before the talks would be concluded.

The company could not be reached for immediate further comment.

Skoda sold more than 1 million cars for the first time in 2014. Monthly sales have fallen recently, hit by slipping deliveries in Russia and eastern Europe.

Skoda's deliveries totalled 879,900 cars in the January-October period. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)