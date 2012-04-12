PRAGUE, April 12 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen, posted an 11.8 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter car sales, selling a record 242,700 vehicles, it said on Thursday.

The company said March alone was a record month for sales, and that sales were strong in China and India, as well as in Russia, east Europe and some west European markets. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)