UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Feb 13 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto raised car sales in January by 16.5 percent to 80,900 vehicles, boosted by strong sales in Europe after the launch of a new generation of its Octavia model last year, Skoda said on Thursday.
Skoda has said it was on target to sell 1 million cars globally for the first time in 2014 thanks to the launch and ramped-up production of new models and following a dip in sales of 2 percent to 939,200 units in 2013.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources