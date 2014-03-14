PRAGUE, March 14 Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto will produce a new model at its Kvasiny plant, one of three it operates in the central European country, Skoda said on Friday in a statement that did not name the next make.

The German car group has been due to decide on whether to produce a new sport-utility vehicle (SUV) for its mass-market brands Skoda and Seat at a plant in the Czech Republic or Spain.

Skoda did not specify the model to be made at the Kvasiny plant in eastern Czech Republic.

The investment is expected to create several thousands of jobs at Skoda, the country's biggest exporter, and its suppliers.

