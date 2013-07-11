PRAGUE, July 11 Czech car maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, said on Thursday first-half car sales fell 5.8 percent on the year to 464,600 vehicles.

Skoda, the country's biggest exporter and a key manufacturing firm, said sales in June were the second best month in its history, with deliveries of 87,400 cars, marginally above June last year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)