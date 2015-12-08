PRAGUE Dec 8 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, reported on Tuesday a 1.4 percent year-on-year drop in November deliveries, weighed down by falling sales in Russia.

Global deliveries in the month reached 89,000 vehicles, Skoda said. It said sales in eastern Europe and China, markets where deliveries had been under pressure in the previous months, were stable in November. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jan Lopatka)