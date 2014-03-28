PRAGUE, March 28 Unions and management at Czech car maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, reached a wage agreement for the next 12 months, the company said on Friday.

It said tariff wages would rise by 2 percent, and workers would also get an one-off 2,000 crown payment.

This is on the top of profit-sharing for the last year in which employees will be paid 16,000 crowns ($800) with their April wages, the company said.

The average gross monthly wage at Skoda, the country's biggest exporter and a key part of its industrial base, was above 37,700 crowns ($1,900) last year, 50 percent above the national average of 25,128 crowns. ($1 = 19.9421 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)