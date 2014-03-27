UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, March 27 Volkswagen's Slovak operation produced a record 426,313 cars in 2013, up 1.5 percent year on year, it said on Thursday.
The carmaker is a major exporter for the central European economy and nearly all of the Slovak factory's production, consisting of a sport utility vehicle and small family car, is sent abroad, with a third headed to the German market. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources