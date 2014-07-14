July 14 Volkswagen AG said on Monday
it would invest about $900 million to build a mid-sized SUV at
its U.S. plant in Tennessee starting in late 2016, nearly
doubling the factory's work force.
The German automaker chose to build the seven-passenger,
three-row SUV at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, instead of
at its facility in Puebla, Mexico. About $600 million of the
$900 million will be invested in Tennessee, VW said.
The decision, coming five months after the United Auto
Workers union lost an election to represent the plant's workers,
means that Volkswagen will create up to 2,000 jobs at a plant
that now employs almost 2,500 people.
VW declined to reveal what kind of incentive package
Tennessee provided for the expansion. The plant currently builds
the Passat sedan.
VW officials would only say unit production of the SUV would
be in the six-figure range. It will be sold in North America and
other markets, and built on the same vehicle platform as the
Passat. The Chattanooga plant built 130,000 Passat cars at its
peak in 2011.
The mid-sized SUV market in the United States has grown to
more than 1.4 million vehicles from about 750,000 in 2009, VW
said.
The job expansion will include about 200 positions in
research and development and design in Chattanooga as the
company moves to better cater to the needs of the North American
market, VW said. The company also will appoint a team of product
management officials in the second half of this year at the
automaker's U.S. headquarters in Herndon, Virginia.
From 2014 to 2018, VW will invest more than $7 billion in
the United States and Mexico. The company said its goal is to
deliver 800,000 vehicles in the United States by 2018.
VW also said on Monday that Bernd Osterloh, chairman of the
Groups Works Council of Volkswagen, would join the board for the
automaker's American operations in a move it said would give its
work force more of a voice in strategy planning.
VW officials said the decision on the SUV was not related to
the election loss in February by the United Auto Workers union.
Some anti-union forces had said the loss cleared the way for the
Tennessee plant to get the investment, while UAW officials said
VW workers were improperly influenced by anti-union statements
made by Tennessee Republican lawmakers and outside interest
groups.
The UAW said last week that it had formed a local union in
Tennessee for workers at the plant, taking another run at
representing some of the employees. VW officials said they had
no agreements in place with the UAW regarding its latest
efforts.
VW officials have said they want the plant represented by
some type of German-style works council, which typically
includes both blue- and white-collar employees.
