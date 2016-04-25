DETROIT, April 25 Volkswagen AG said on Monday it would go to a U.S. federal appeals court in an effort to keep the United Auto Workers union from representing a portion of the company's plant workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Earlier this month, the National Labor Relations Board upheld a December vote of about 160 skilled trades workers at the plant who voted to join the UAW. The plant has about 1,500 hourly workers. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)