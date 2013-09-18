* Talks on U.S. works council to last months -plant manager
* UAW recognition 'not a priority' -VW official
* Chattanooga win could boost UAW campaigns elsewhere
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 18 Volkswagen will not
grant immediate union recognition to its U.S. workers and may
take months to reach agreement on a German-style works council
for its Tennessee plant, company officials said on Wednesday.
Talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) are likely to
continue into next year, said Sebastian Patta, human resources
chief at the Chattanooga factory.
VW must resolve some complex legal issues before setting up
a U.S. works council, Patta told Reuters. "This is a very
sensitive subject and we have only just started the dialogue."
VW Chattanooga is a focus for UAW leader Bob King's struggle
to organise at foreign-owned U.S. plants and bolster a union
membership that has dwindled steadily from its 1970s peak.
The German carmaker told Chattanooga staff earlier this
month it was in talks with the UAW on representation. The union
announced last week it had collected signed cards from a
majority of the plant's 2,500 workers backing recognition.
But VW still has to decide whether to recognise the union on
the basis of the card count or go ahead with a ballot on whether
to recognise the union.
Granting recognition on the basis of the card count is "not
a priority", said a Germany-based VW official involved in the
discussions, echoing the Chattanooga executive's remarks. He
declined to be identified because the talks are confidential.
VW declined comment on the card count or the company's next
move. U.S. operations chief Jonathan Browning said earlier this
month the union negotiations "may or may not conclude with
formal third-party representation" that would ultimately depend
on a full vote.
A win in the U.S. South, traditionally hostile to organised
labour, could open the door to similar UAW efforts at plants
operated by BMW in South Carolina and Mercedes-Benz
in Alabama.