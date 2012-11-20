Nov 20 Volkswagen AG is recalling 2,791 Beetle cars in North America because the airbag may deploy even if a child is secured in the front seat.

The recall affects 2,471 Beetle cars in the United States and another 320 in Canada from model years 2012 and 2013, VW said. There were no reports of accidents or injuries.

If the right front passenger seat in Beetles equipped with leather sport seats gets wet, the occupant control module may not properly detect the presence of a child restraint installed in the seat, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In that case, the airbag would not turn off, and in the event of a crash necessitating airbag deployment, a child secured in the child seat may be at increased risk of injury, according to the filing. U.S. safety regulators and automakers recommend that children be properly seated and secured in the back seat of a vehicle.

VW, which discovered the problem during a production inspection, will notify owners and replace the control module free of charge, according to NHTSA documents. A notification schedule has not been provided yet.