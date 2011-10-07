Oct 7 Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) American division is recalling 168,275 Golf, Jetta and Audi A3 cars in the United States for possible fuel leaks that could lead to an engine fire, according to U.S. safety regulators.

VW is recalling some 2009 through 2012 model year Jetta and Jetta Sportwagen cars, and model year 2010 through 2012 Golf and Audi A3 cars equipped with diesel engines because possible cracks in a fuel injector line, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

VW said it was not aware of any fires, crashes or injuries related to the issue, according to the NHTSA.

VW will install an improved fuel injector line and vibration dampers, according to the NHTSA documents. A recall is expected to begin in November.

The recall affects about 161,000 VW and 7,100 Audi cars, although VW estimated the number of vehicles actually affected by the problem at less than 1 percent, according to the NHTSA. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)