BERLIN, June 10 German automaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its core passenger-car brand rose 3.9 percent in May on strong demand from China and western Europe.

Deliveries at VW's namesake brand rose to 531,100 cars last month from 511,000 a year ago, Wolfsburg-based VW said. Five-month sales were up 4.4 percent at 2.55 million autos. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)