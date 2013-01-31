WOLFSBURG, Germany Jan 31 Workers at Volkswagen's German factories may seek as much as 6.5 percent more pay this year, demanding a share of record sales at Europe's biggest car maker, VW's top labour representative said.

Germany's IG Metall union may push a pay claim between 5 and 6.5 percent for about 100,000 workers at VW's six western German factories and employees at the financial services division, Bernd Osterloh, head of VW's works council told reporters in Wolfsburg on Thursday.

Demands for VW workers will be broadly in line with claims the IG Metall will be pushing for about 3.7 million German metal and engineering staff, said Osterloh, who also sits on the Frankfurt-based union's executive board.

VW's in-house salary contract, not affecting workers at three sites in eastern Germany and a facility in the western town of Osnabrueck, expires on June 30, two months after an industry-wide salary accord for metal and engineering staff runs out.

Last year, VW workers won a 4.3 percent pay increase as part of a 13-month salary contract. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz)