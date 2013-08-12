GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit for six as dominant dollar holds gains
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low
Aug 12 VW Credit Canada on Monday sold C$450 million ($437 million) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The sale included C$125 million ($121 million) of two-year floating-rate notes with a spread of 37 basis points over the three-month CDOR.
The company also sold C$325 million ($316 million) of 2.80 percent five-year notes priced at 99.912 to yield 2.819 percent or 102.6 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank, and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers of the sale.
The guarantor of the issue is Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft.
The issue is for sale only in Canada.
BEIJING, March 9 China expressed concern on Thursday over revelations in a trove of data released by Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5 billion, the latest international oil major to withdraw from the costly projects, which are among the most carbon heavy.