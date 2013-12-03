UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Dec 3 Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG, plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($16 million) through 18-month bonds at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
HSBC India is the sole arranger for this tranche of fund raising for the financing arm of the German automaker, the source said.
Volkswagen Finance provides financing and insurance services to customers of the automaker in India. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources