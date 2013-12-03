MUMBAI Dec 3 Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG, plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($16 million) through 18-month bonds at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

HSBC India is the sole arranger for this tranche of fund raising for the financing arm of the German automaker, the source said.

Volkswagen Finance provides financing and insurance services to customers of the automaker in India. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)