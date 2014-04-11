BERLIN, April 11 Germany's Volkswagen increased sales across its multi-brand group 7.6 percent in March, with gains in core European markets and China offsetting declines in the United States and Brazil.

VW group deliveries rose to 929,500 autos last month, compared with 864,100 a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday. First-quarter sales were up 5.8 percent at a record 2.4 million autos. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)