UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 11 Germany's Volkswagen increased sales across its multi-brand group 7.6 percent in March, with gains in core European markets and China offsetting declines in the United States and Brazil.
VW group deliveries rose to 929,500 autos last month, compared with 864,100 a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday. First-quarter sales were up 5.8 percent at a record 2.4 million autos. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources