BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
Sept 17 VWR Corp, a provider of laboratory supplies and services, said it expects its initial public offering of common stock to be priced between $22 and $25 per share.
At the top end of the range, the company would be valued at about $3.19 billion. (1.usa.gov/1qL5A8T)
The company, which is offering 25.53 million shares, will raise up to $638.3 million from the float. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.