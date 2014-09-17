Sept 17 VWR Corp, a provider of laboratory supplies and services, said it expects its initial public offering of common stock to be priced between $22 and $25 per share.

At the top end of the range, the company would be valued at about $3.19 billion. (1.usa.gov/1qL5A8T)

The company, which is offering 25.53 million shares, will raise up to $638.3 million from the float. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)