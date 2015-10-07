Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
VW'S HORN SAYS IN TESTIMONY THAT VOLKSWAGEN HAS WITHDRAWN A SOFTWARE FEATURE FROM ITS 2016 VEHICLES THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED TO REGULATORS
MUNICH, April 3 A German court has rebuffed Volkswagen's attempt to prevent prosecutors from using information seized during searches of the law firm which the carmaker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.