BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Aug 15 VZ Holding AG : * Says H1 operating revenues up by 12.2% relative to the first half of 2013 to
CHF 94.8 million * Says H1 net profit of CHF 32.9 million (+10.5%) * Says management is expecting growing revenues also for the coming months and
again holds out the prospect of a higher dividend for 2015 * Says will not participate in the US tax programme * Says H1 operating profit (EBITDA) CHF 42.27 million versus CHF 37.94 million
year ago * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1ozkBtu] * Further company coverage
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016