Nov 26 W Investments SA :

* Said on Tuesday, it signed a deal to sell 810 shares or 81 pct stake in its unit W Investments Limited registered in Cyprus

* Shares of W Investments Limited were sold for 120 million zlotys to Evgeniya Aleksandrovna Rusakova

* After the transaction, the company holds 190 shares or 19 pct stake in W Investments Limited

* W Investments Limited decided to pay to the company a dividend of the total value of 36.4 million zlotys

* Dividend paid by W Investments Limited is comprised of the 10.9 million zlotys in cash and 25.5 million zlotys in shares of publicly listed companies (such as 14,698,362 shares of Tele-Polska Holding SA ) Source text for Eikon:

