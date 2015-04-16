(Adds details, results, shares)
April 16 Industrial tools provider W W Grainger
Inc said on Thursday that its board had approved a plan
to buy back $3 billion in shares over the next three years.
The company, which supplies material handling equipment,
plumbing supplies, and power and hand tools, said it would fund
$1.2 billion of the buyback with cash and the remainder through
debt.
W W Grainger had said earlier that it would buy back about
$400 million in shares this year.
The additional buyback will begin later this month and is
expected to add 8-12 cents per share to the company's 2015
earnings, W W Grainger said.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it expects to
issue $1 billion in long-term debt in June to help fund the
program.
The board also raised the repurchase authorization to 15
million shares, replacing an earlier program to buy back 10
million shares.
The exact number of shares repurchased will be determined by
the end of 2017, the company said.
At Wednesday's closing price of $241.83, the plan allows W W
Grainger to buy back about 12.4 million shares, or 18.5 percent
of total shares outstanding as of March 1.
The company on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit of
$3.07 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $3.11,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $2.44 billion, narrowly missing
analyst expectations of $2.46 billion.
The company said its results were affected by a strong
dollar and weakness in North America's oil and gas industry.
W W Grainger also cut its 2015 profit forecast to
$12.25-$12.95 per share from $12.60-$13.60 earlier. The company
said it now expects sales growth of 1 to 4 percent, down from 3
to 7 percent earlier.
The company's shares rose marginally to $243.50 in light
premarket trading. The stock closed at $241.83 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)