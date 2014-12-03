* CEO Graham Kettleborough to resign after Dec. 31
* To buy Waard Group for 67.8 mln euros
* To place 11.5 mln shares to help fund deal
(Adds details, management, analyst comments, share price)
By Richa Naidu
Dec 3 Chesnara Plc said its long-serving
chief executive would step down early next year as the company
moves into the Dutch life insurance market by acquiring assets
of bankrupt financial services group DSB.
Graham Kettleborough will step down after more than a decade
at the helm of the life insurance fund manager. Chesnara's
London-listed stock rose marginally on Wednesday after falling
in early trading.
Chesnara, which grows mainly by gobbling up life insurance
books closed to new customers, said it would buy Waard Group for
67.8 million euros ($83.9 million), its first acquisition in
more than a year.
The company plans to fund the takeover with its own cash and
a further 35 million pounds ($54.8 million) to be raised through
a placement of up to 11.5 million shares.
Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said he expected the
placement to be well-supported, but described Kettleborough's
resignation in the midst of the deal as "disconcerting and
disappointing". He maintained his "hold" rating on the stock.
Kettleborough will be replaced by John Deane, formerly the
head of life and pensions group Royal London's intermediary
business, where he worked for three years with Chesnara Finance
Director David Rimmington.
"The strategy of the organisation isn't going to change. The
investment criteria of the organisation isn't going to change,"
Deane told Reuters.
Chesnara, which operates in Britain and Sweden, typically
targets western European firms valued at between 50 million
pounds and 200 million pounds.
"The UK consolidation story may be halfway through, who
knows? But in the Dutch market, consolidation hasn't really
started," Kettleborough said. "We've identified that there is a
lot of opportunity there."
The Netherlands-based Waard Group comprises three closed
life funds and an insurance servicing company, all units of DSB,
the privately owned financial services group that entered
bankruptcy in October 2009.
Kettleborough said the owners were eager to sell the four
companies in one go, meaning Chesnara was able to acquire Waard
Group at a 26.3 percent discount to its estimate of Waard's EEV
of 92.0 million euros as of June 30.
EEV, or European Embedded Value, is a metric that compares
European insurance companies' results and provides a longer-term
measure of value generated.
Chesnara's shares were up 1.1 percent at 323.13 pence at
1023 GMT.
($1 = 0.8087 euros)
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
(Editing by Robin Paxton)