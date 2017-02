March 27 Semi-trailer maker Wabash National Corp said it will buy storage and liquid-transportation equipment maker Walker Group Holdings LLC for $360 million in cash.

The deal would immediately add to its earnings, Wabash said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said it has received financing commitments from Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo for up to $450 million to fund the deal. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)