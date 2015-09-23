Poland - Factors to Watch March 28
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
Sept 23 Wabco Holdings Inc, a maker of braking and stability control systems, said it plans to stop manufacturing at two plants, in the Netherlands and France, and cut 320 jobs.
The company said it would incur about $55 million-$70 million in restructuring costs.
Wabco employed about 6,000 in Europe as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to return to South Africa early on Tuesday after being ordered home from London by President Jacob Zuma, hours before a court hearing over the closure of accounts belonging to friends of the president.