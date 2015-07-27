July 27 Wabtec Corp said it plans to buy France-based Faiveley Transport S.A. for a deal valued at $1.8 billion, including debt.

Wabtec, which makes components for the transportation industry, said it has made an offer to the owners of about 51 percent of Faiveley's shares for a purchase price of 100 euros ($110.60) per share.

The company said on Monday it expects the deal to add to its earnings in 2016. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)