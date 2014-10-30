* Q3 EBITDA 347.5 mln euros vs 321 mln euros in Rtrs poll

* Q3 net income 119 mln euros vs 86 mln euros in Rtrs poll

* Raises full-year EBITDA guidance to about 1 bln euros

* Shares up 4.9 percent (Recasts, adds background, analyst)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 German chemicals group Wacker Chemie more than doubled core earnings in the third quarter, boosted by strong global demand for polysilicon, which is used by the recovering solar sector in photovoltaic cells.

Emerging from a four-year crisis triggered by oversupply of equipment and a decline in renewables subsidies, the solar industry is experiencing rising demand that research firm IHS says could increase panel installations by more than a fifth this year and has lifted polysilicon prices 15 percent since the start of the year.

Polysilicon is Wacker Chemie's most important product, accounting for more than half of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The Munich-based group is the world's No.2 manufacturer of the material behind Hemlock Semiconductor, a joint venture between Dow Corning and Shin-Etsu Handotai .

"Wacker assumes that the photovoltaic market will continue on its growth trajectory through year-end and beyond," the company said on Thursday.

Shares in the company were up 4.9 percent by 0942 GMT, the biggest gainer on Germany's mid-cap index, which was down 0.5 percent.

Wacker Chemie posted third-quarter EBITDA of 347.5 million euros ($437.9 million), up 107 percent on the same period last year, with net profit at 119 million euros, up from 5.4 million euros a year ago.

That comfortably exceeded analysts' consensus forecast of EBITDA of 321 million euros and net profit of 86 million euros.

"All eyes are now on the sustainability of the polysilicon price recovery and volume momentum heading into 2015," JP Morgan analysts wrote.

Wacker said its EBITDA was boosted by 92.3 million euros in retained payments and damages, a direct result of consolidation in the solar industry that forced clients to either terminate or restructure their polysilicon contracts.

The company also raised its 2014 EBITDA forecast to 1 billion euros, which would represent a 47 percent increase on its 2013 result. The group had previously said that it expected full-year EBITDA to rise by at least a third. Analysts, meanwhile, have forecast full-year EBITDA of 990 million euros. ($1 = 0.7937 euro) (Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Goodman)