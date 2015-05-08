* IPO planned for mid- to late June - sources

* IPO may value Siltronic at 1 bln euros

* Roughly 30 pct of Siltronic may be floated (Adds details on IPO timing, background)

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, May 8 Germany's Wacker Chemie is planning to list its silicon wafer business Siltronic on the Frankfurt stock exchange to free up capital for its chemicals business.

The initial public offering will, among other factors, depend on the capital market environment, Wacker Chemie said in a statement on Friday, declining to comment further.

Two people familiar with the plans said that a flotation of a stake -- possibly around 30 percent -- is planned for mid to late June with an official intention to float to be published later this month. Siltronic could be valued at more than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) based on the multiples applied to rivals.

Wacker Chemie, which makes more than 3,000 chemical products from methanol, ethylene, silicon and rock salt, said in March it was examining options for its Siltronic unit, including an IPO, which would allow it to spend more money on other parts of its capital intensive business.

Siltronic, which supplies the global microchip industry, in 2014 posted sales of 853 million euros, or 18 percent of Wacker's group sales.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 118 million euros, contributing to a total of 1.04 billion for the group.

Siltronic's EBITDA margin, which stood at 14 percent in 2014, is expected to rise further this year. It will, however, remain short of its longer term target of 20 percent, a person familiar with the company said.

Market research firms are predicting the market for silicon wafers to grow by 3-6 percent this year with makers of smart phones and tablet computers driving demand.

While the wafer market has proven to be very cyclical in the past, hinging on the arrival of new PC generations, the emergence of new consumer electronic devices has recently smoothened demand curves.

With a global wafer market share of 14 percent, it supplies groups like Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix , TSMC and Toshiba.

Rivals like Japanese groups Shin-Etsu and Sumco , as well as U.S.-based Sunedison Semi trade at an average of 9 times their expected core earnings respectively.

A similar multiple would put Siltronic's value at more than 1 billion euros.

While Siltronic expects to increase its capital expenditure this year, it is not planning to build a new wafer factory as only an increase in wafer prices by 20-30 percent would justify such a move, the person familiar with the company said.

Citi, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are coordinating the initial public offering of Siltronic, according to sources familiar with the deal. ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)