FRANKFURT May 29 Shares in Wacker Chemie's
Siltronic unit worth up to 435 million euros
($477 million) will be sold in the planned initial public
offering of the German silicon wafer business, the two companies
said on Friday.
The shares will be priced at 30-38 euros apiece, with the
first day of trading set for June 11, preceded by a June 1-10
subscription period, Wacker and Siltronic said.
The offer will comprise up to 12,65 million shares, 6
million of which put up for sale by parent Wacker plus an
over-allotment option of 1.65 million shares, and 5 million
shares at most from a capital increase.
Siltronic eyes gross proceeds of about 150 million euros
from the new shares, meaning it may issue fewer than the maximum
5 million new shares.
If all shares from the offering are placed, Siltronic will
have a free float of 42.2 percent with Wacker retaining the
remaining 57.8 percent.
Citi and Credit Suisse will act as joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners, according to the
statement.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
