FRANKFURT, March 10 German specialty chemicals
maker Wacker Chemie is preparing to spin off
Siltronic, its silicon wafer unit that supplies the global
microchip industry, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the
matter as saying late on Monday.
Wacker, which also makes polysilicon for the solar sector,
is working with investment bank Rothschild on a potential
spin-off that could raise about $300 million, Bloomberg said.
The listing may take place in the United States but no final
decision had been made and the terms may change, it said.
A Wacker Chemie spokesman said the company would not comment
on "market rumours". Rothschild was not available for immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)