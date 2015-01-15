Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Jan 15 Wacker Neuson SE :
* Wacker Neuson and Wirtgen Group have agreed to enter a strategic alliance for soil and asphalt compaction rollers
* Starting in Feb. 2015, Wacker Neuson to source rollers from Hamm factory in Tirschenreuth, Germany, and distribute them via its own sales network, focusing initially on markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
* Global partnership to start on Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 4 An anonymous tip to Dutch authorities on thousands of suspicious accounts at Credit Suisse could hardly have come at a worse time for Switzerland and its banks.
* Roche's CINtec Histology test is the only clinically validated p16 immunohistochemistry test available globally