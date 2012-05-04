FRANKFURT May 4 Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, expects the clean margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at its polysilicon unit to be above 30 percent in the second quarter, slides showed.

The presentation slides also showed the company expects a positive EBITDA at its Siltronic unit in the second quarter.

It earlier reported first quarter results. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)