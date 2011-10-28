* Says Q3 sales 1.28 bln eur vs 1.303 bln in Rtrs poll
* Says Q3 EBITDA 318 mln eur vs 305 mln in Rtrs poll
* Lowers 2011 outlook on semiconductor, polysilicon woes
* Shares indicated 1.2 pct lower
(Adds trader quote, graphic, updates shares)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 German specialty chemicals
group Wacker Chemie cut its full-year outlook,
pointing to recovering production by Japanese competitors and
tighter inventories at its polysilicon clients in the fourth
quarter.
Larger peer BASF (BASFn.DE) warned of reduced inventories at
customers a day earlier while other European chemicals groups
braced for slowing demand in Europe.
Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, now
expects 2011 sales of about 5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 1.19 billion.
This compares with a previous sales forecast of more than 5
billion euros and EBITDA above the 1.19 billion reached in 2010.
"It's bad of course that they've cut their outlook but it's
not a dramatic correction so I could imagine that shares will
turn positive in the course of the day, after it has lost so
much in recent months," a trader said.
Shares in the company -- which are down 46 percent since
June -- were indicated 1.2 percent lower at 0652 GMT.
Wacker said its Siltronic unit -- which makes hyper-pure
silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry -- would suffer in
the last three months of the year, as Japanese rivals had ramped
up production faster than expected.
Siltronic had benefited from a supply shortage earlier this
year, when Japanese producers were hit by a massive earthquake.
"The supply situation on world markets has returned to
normal," the company said on Friday.
Wacker said sales and margins at its polysilicon unit would
fall in the fourth quarter as customers were tightening their
inventories.
Wacker Chemie's main rivals in the production of polysilicon
include Hemlock Semiconductor, a joint venture between Dow
Corning , Shin-Etsu Handotai and
Mitsubishi Materials , as well as Korean OCI Co Ltd
and China's GCL-Poly Energy Holdings .
Wacker Chemie said third-quarter EBITDA came in at 318
million euros, above the 305 million average forecast in a
Reuters poll. At 1.28 billion euros, however, sales were below
analysts' expectations.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna)