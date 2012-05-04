FRANKFURT May 4 Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, posted first-quarter operating profit that was in line with expectations, keeping its outlook for the financial year.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 212 million euros ($279 million), in line with the 211 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Wacker Chemie said it still expects 2012 sales of 5 billion euros, up from 4.91 billion in 2011. It sees its EBITDA markedly below 2011 levels of 1.104 billion, with Chief Executive Rudolf Staudigl saying it would decline by more than 10 percent. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)